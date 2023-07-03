1 killed, 1 injured in Brighton Park shooting, Chicago police say

One person was killed and a second was wounded during a shooting that happened in broad daylight Monday evening in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 5 p.m. in the area of West 47th Street and South Western Avenue. According to the Chicago Fire Department, two people were shot at the scene and rushed to the hospital.

One of the victims was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to authorities.

A second was listed in good condition.

Additional details on what led up to the shooting had yet to be released Monday evening.