1 Killed, 1 Injured After Shots Fired During St. Charles Home Invasion, Police Say

One person was killed and a second sustained gunshot injuries when shots were fired during a home invasion Saturday evening in west suburban St. Charles, authorities said.

The incident was reported at approximately 7:37 p.m. when officers with the St. Charles Police Department were called to the 100 block of Walnut Drive regarding shots fired inside an apartment, police said in a news release. According to authorities, at least three suspects entered an apartment through an unlocked sliding glass door, reportedly zip-tied the hands of several occupants and demanded their belongings.

One of the individuals, a 25-year-old man from St. Charles, receive an "open line call" from the cell phone of one of the people inside the apartment. He then went to the apartment where he was confronted by armed individuals, and at least one of them opened fire, according to law enforcement. Both individuals then exchanged gunfire, police said. The 25-year-old man was transported the hospital and was last said to be in stable condition.

When police arrived at the apartment building, they saw a 26-year-old man dragging another man, who had been shot in the chest, outside, police said. The man who was shot, identified as James Gherardini, 26, of Lindenhurst, was taken to an area hospital by emergency personnel and pronounced dead.

The individual who was seen dragging Gherardini out of the apartment was identified as Panagiotis Koutroumbis, 26, also of Lindenhurst, and taken into custody for attempted first degree murder and two counts of home invasion, authorities stated.