Chicago gun violence

1 Killed, 1 Hurt in Chatham Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police cars are parked on a street, with lights on, as they investigate a shooting on the city's South Side
NBC 5 Chicago

Two people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chatham on the South Side, police said.

Officers responded about 7:20 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 7500 block of South Lafayette Avenue and found two people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a restaurant, Chicago police said.

A male, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Local

Bridgeport 47 mins ago

68-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck by Stray Bullet in Bridgeport: Police

Scout Program 3 hours ago

Indiana Girl Celebrates Eagle Scout Achievement

The other person, a 19-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago gun violenceChicago PoliceChatham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us