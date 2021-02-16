1 Killed, 1 Hurt in Chatham Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Two people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chatham on the South Side, police said.

Officers responded about 7:20 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 7500 block of South Lafayette Avenue and found two people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a restaurant, Chicago police said.

A male, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other person, a 19-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Area Two detectives are investigating.