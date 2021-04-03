1 Injured in Shooting on Kennedy Expressway, Police Say

One person was injured in shooting Saturday morning on the Kennedy expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities said the shooting happened at approximately 6:36 a.m. on southbound Interstate 90 at Belmont Avenue.

One man has been transported to an area hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to police.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., police said all lanes were closed due to the investigation with traffic diverted off Kimball Avenue.

State police said further information was not available but an investigation was ongoing.

Check back for more on this developing story.