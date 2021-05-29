expressway shooting

1 Injured in Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway, Ramp Closed

The driver of a vehicle was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The ramp from 75th Street to the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway was closed Saturday afternoon following a shooting on the interstate, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 2:03 p.m. on the expressway near 75th Street. The driver of a vehicle was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Video from NBC 5 photographers showed state troopers focusing on an SUV in a grassy area adjacent to the interstate.

Additional information about the incident, including if police were seeking any suspects, wasn't available Saturday afternoon.

expressway shootingDan Ryan Expresswaychicago expressway shootingsdan ryan shootingchicago expressway shooting
