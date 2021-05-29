1 Injured in Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway, Ramp Closed

The ramp from 75th Street to the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway was closed Saturday afternoon following a shooting on the interstate, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 2:03 p.m. on the expressway near 75th Street. The driver of a vehicle was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Video from NBC 5 photographers showed state troopers focusing on an SUV in a grassy area adjacent to the interstate.

Additional information about the incident, including if police were seeking any suspects, wasn't available Saturday afternoon.