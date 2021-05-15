1 Injured in Naperville Shooting, Police Say

One person sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday evening in Naperville, according to police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the 700 block of South Illinois Route 59. One person was hit by gunfire, however their condition was unknown, Naperville police officials said.

There wasn't believed to be a threat to the public as the suspect left the area following the shooting, authorities said. No arrests had been made as of late Saturday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665.