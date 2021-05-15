Naperville

1 Injured in Naperville Shooting, Police Say

Anyone with information was asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665.

One person sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday evening in Naperville, according to police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the 700 block of South Illinois Route 59. One person was hit by gunfire, however their condition was unknown, Naperville police officials said.

There wasn't believed to be a threat to the public as the suspect left the area following the shooting, authorities said. No arrests had been made as of late Saturday evening.

