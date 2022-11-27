1 Injured in Logan Square Hit-and-Run Crash

Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who caused a crash that injured one person Sunday in Logan Square, authorities stated.

At approximately 6:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Fullerton, a Cadillac was traveling westbound on Fullerton when it struck a Nissan, which was heading eastbound on Fullerton, Chicago police said. The Nissan then struck a parked Honda. The impact of the collision caused the Nissan to flip over on its hood, according to authorities.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital in good condition. Police say the driver of the Cadillac fled the scene.