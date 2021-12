One person was injured in a shooting Monday night on Interstate 94 on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. on I-94 near 47th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The northbound lanes of I-94 were closed beginning at Garfield Boulevard for the investigation, police said.