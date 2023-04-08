news

1 Injured in Apartment Fire at Woodlawn High-Rise

One person sustained injuries Saturday afternoon when a fire broke outside inside an apartment at a high-rise building in the Woodlawn neighborhood, according to Chicago fire officials.

The fire was reported at around 4 p.m. near South Stony Island Avenue and East 64th Street. An elderly woman sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

The fire was contained to one unit, officials said.

Information about a potential cause wasn't available Saturday evening.

