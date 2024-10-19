1 in custody after shot accidentally fired from ‘imitation firearm' inside Fox Valley Mall

One person was apprehended by police at Aurora's Fox Valley Mall on Saturday afternoon after a shot was accidentally fired from an "imitation firearm," authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 4:39 p.m., when officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a shot fired inside the mall, police said in a Facebook post. Authorities determined a discharge occurred accidentally when an "imitation firearm" fell from a suspect's clothing and dropped to the ground.

The suspect fled the scene but was quickly apprehended by police. It wasn't immediately clear if the person in question was arrested. No injuries were reported, authorities stated.

The incident was isolated, and there was no threat to the public, police said.