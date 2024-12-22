1 in custody after shooting person, opening fire at officers: Chicago police

One person was apprehended by Chicago police early Saturday after shooting one person and opening fire at law enforcement in the city's Austin neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 12:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of West North Avenue near Major Avenue. According to police, officers responding to a person with a gun/shots fired call saw a suspect shooting at a person on the ground. The suspect then fired at officers, striking their squad car. One officer returned fire, according to Chicago police.

The suspect fled from the scene but was taken into custody by police a short time later. The person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, police said.

The specifics of the incident, including the use of force investigation, were being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.