1 in custody after person seriously injured in shooting at CTA Red Line station

One person was apprehended by Chicago police officers after allegedly shooting a man on Saturday at the 79th Street CTA Red Line station along the Dan Ryan Expressway, authorities said.

At around 4:25 p.m., a male victim, whose age hasn't been released, was shot in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police. A male suspect opened fire, shooting the victim in the neck, and then fled the scene. The suspect was later apprehended by responders in an alley in the 7900 block of South Michigan, police said.

Officers recovered a gun from the suspect, authorities stated.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Charges were pending as of Saturday night.