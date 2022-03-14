1 in Custody After Man Shot Inside South Loop Building: Chicago Police

A suspect was apprehended by Chicago police officers Monday afternoon after shooting a 52-year-old man inside a South Loop building, according to authorities.

At approximately 2:56 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Michigan, a male victim was inside of a building when he was confronted by an unknown male offender who displayed a gun and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was initially said to be in good condition.

The offender was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Charges were pending late Monday afternoon.