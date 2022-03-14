South loop

1 in Custody After Man Shot Inside South Loop Building: Chicago Police

Charges against the shooting suspect were pending late Monday afternoon.

A suspect was apprehended by Chicago police officers Monday afternoon after shooting a 52-year-old man inside a South Loop building, according to authorities.

At approximately 2:56 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Michigan, a male victim was inside of a building when he was confronted by an unknown male offender who displayed a gun and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was initially said to be in good condition.

The offender was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Charges were pending late Monday afternoon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

South loopChicago Policechicago shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us