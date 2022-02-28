1 in Custody After Man Shot and Killed During ‘Traffic Dispute:' Streamwood Police

A Streamwood man was fatally shot Sunday evening by another driver who opened fire during what police called a "traffic dispute," authorities said.

According to law enforcement, at approximately 5:19 p.m., officers were called to the area of Bartlett and Oltendorf roads regarding a dispute that resulted in one individual sustaining gunshot injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a blue Ford truck and a white Ford sedan became involved in a dispute, and both vehicles stopped on Barlett Road near Oltendorf. The driver of the truck exited his vehicle, approached the car, and then, the driver of the truck was shot multiple times, Streamwood police said.

The victim, identified as Scott Mattison, 46, of Streamwood was transported to AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the white Ford was taken into custody, but no charges had been announced as of Monday afternoon. Police determined the incident to be isolated, and said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about what occurred is asked to call the Streamwood Police Department at 630-736-3700 or leave a message on its confidential tipline at 630-736-3719.