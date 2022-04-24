1 in Custody After Man Fatally Shot in Suburban Streamwood

One person was taken into police custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in suburban Streamwood Friday night, according to police.

At approximately 10:36 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a residence on North Victoria lane in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Streamwood police officers found a man deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, Kwemi Hardwick, was transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy was expected to be conducted.

An acquaintance of the victim was taken into police custody "pending further investigation," according to authorities. Additional information about what led up to the shooting wasn't immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Law enforcement determined the incident was isolated, and no further threat to the public exists.