At least one person is in custody after a missing woman was found dead inside a Logan Square home this week, authorities said.

Family of Brittany Battaglia said the missing 33-year-old was found dead Monday night in the 2000 block of North Kimball, in the same area where she was last seen.

Police confirmed a woman was discovered unresponsive inside a residence at that location and was pronounced dead a short time later. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office later identified that woman as Battaglia.

Authorities did not immediately say how the woman died.

According to police, one person was in custody as of Tuesday morning and charges were pending.

Battaglia, who lives in the 1900 block of North Kimball Avenue, had been reported missing earlier that day. She was last seen on June 2.

"I am absolutely heartbroken to share this," her brother AJ Battaglia wrote on social media. "Brittany was such a kind person and didn’t deserve this. She was the best sister I could ever ask for."