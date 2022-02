One person was in custody after the Bean was vandalized Friday night in the Loop.

A man, 18, was spraying graffiti onto the Bean about 6:10 p.m. in the 200 block of East Randolph Street when another man, 20, confronted him, Chicago police said.

After the younger man fled, the 20-year-old chased him to the 100 block of North State Street where he was kicked in the body, police said.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody and charges were pending.