1 in Custody After 79-Year-Old Beaten to Death in Kelvin Park

A man is in custody after a 79-year-old woman was killed in an attack Monday afternoon in Kelvin Park on the Northwest Side.

About 3:45 p.m., the woman was approached by a 20-year-old man who began striking her with unknown weapons in the 4600 block of West Schubert Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details.

The man was taken into custody and charges were pending, according to police, who said the incident appeared to be domestic-related.