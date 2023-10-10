1 hospitalized after opening package in building near Wrigley Field

A man transported himself to a local hospital after opening a package at a building near Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Total Traffic, authorities are still on the scene after a Hazmat Level 1 call went out on Tuesday afternoon for a building near the intersection of Waveland and Clifton.

Police and firefighters were called to the building in the 1100 block of West Waveland. Chicago fire officials say a man opened a package at the scene, and transported himself to an area hospital.

Fire officials say the man came in contact with an unknown skin irritant, and a bomb squad remains on the scene at this time.

It is unclear at this time what was in the package, and unclear whether the man was an employee or resident.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.