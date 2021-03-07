Portage Park

1 Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Portage Park Business

Chicago firefighters stand around a black SUV that had crashed into a building in the city's Portage Park neighborhood
Chicago Fire Department

A man was hospitalized after crashing his car into a building early Sunday in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 1:20 a.m. the man was driving eastbound in the 5900 block of West Irving Park Road when he clipped a Jeep while attempting to change lanes at a high speed, Chicago police said.

The man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a light pole and the building of Morton Cleaners, 5932 W. Irving Park Rd., according to police and Chicago fire officials.

He had to be extradited from the car but was able to walk on his own to the ambulance, fire officials said. He was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition, fire officials said.

There were no other reported injuries.

