1 fatally shot, second person injured in shooting during family argument: Hammond police

One person was shot and killed and a second sustained gunshot injuries when shots were fired during an argument on Saturday morning, according to police in Hammond, Indiana.

At around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Warwick Avenue regarding a disturbance, the Hammond Police Department said in a Facebook post. Upon arrival, officers found two people who had been shot.

One of the victims, who was later identified as Charles Stokes, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Stokes, a resident of Merrillville, died from gunshot wounds as a result of a homicide, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. An autopsy will be performed on Monday.

A second individual was shot in the shoulder and rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting late Sunday, but said the shooting occurred during a family argument.

Police said the incident was isolated and there was no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Sergeant Shawn Ford at 219-852-2298.

