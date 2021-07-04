1 Dead in Hit-and-Run Crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood.

About 4:20 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 95th Street, Illinois State police said.

A person from the crash was taken to the hospital for treatment and a second person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

All southbound lanes were closed about 5 a.m., for an investigation, but reopened about 9:20 a.m., police said.

No arrests have been made as Illinois State police continue to investigate.