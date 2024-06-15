1 dead, multiple children among 4 injured in South Shore fire

A fire in a South Shore residential building early Saturday morning left one person dead and four others injured, including two young children, according to fire officials.

The blaze broke out at a multi-story residential building shortly after 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of East 78th Street, officials said.

According to authorities, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while four others were injured in the fire. Three of the victims are in critical condition, including two children, a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old.

Still & Box Alarm EMS Plan 1 @ 2414 E 78th St. Fire in a 3story 25×125. 3 lines used, cause of the Fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/VKe3CCvdmV — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 15, 2024

Officials said another victim, an adult, was hospitalized in fair condition.

A woman at the scene told NBC Chicago's Courtney Sisk that her child was injured in the fire.

The woman, who said her and her child are migrants from Venezuela, said they woke up to the flames and were not sure how it happened.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.