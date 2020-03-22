1 Dead, at Least 9 Wounded in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

One person is dead and at least nine others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3100 block of South Benson at approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday when they discovered a 38-year-old man, who had been shot in the head, torso, hand and leg.

Police say the man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Two individuals were taken to Area Central for questioning after they were observed driving away from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

A 25-year-old man was walking in the 11500 block of South Perry Avenue when he heard multiple gunshots. One of those shots struck the victim in the left side of the neck, and he was transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition, police said.

Just after 7 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Chappel Street, a 21-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the lower left abdomen, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

A 25-year-old woman was dropped off by her sister at Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot in the neck, police said. The woman was unable to give any information on the shooting, but is in fair condition.

Saturday –

In the 200 block of West 93 rd Street at approximately 12:47 a.m., two men were walking when they were shot. According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago in serious condition. A 29-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and transported himself to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in good condition.

Just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Trumbull, officers found a 26-year-old man lying next to a vehicle. The man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and is in critical condition. Police say witnesses are being uncooperative.

Two men were shot while standing in a front yard in the 3700 block of West Grand at approximately 2:22 a.m. when gunshots rang out, possibly from a passing vehicle. Police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition at Mount Sinai. A 21-year-old man, who provided police an account of the incident, was shot in the left leg and is in serious condition.

Sunday -