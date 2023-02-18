1 Dead, at Least 4 Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago This Weekend, Police Say

One person is dead and at least four others have been hurt in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, police say.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported just before 7 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place.

According to police, a 45-year-old man was found lying on the ground after being shot multiple times.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far.

Saturday –

At approximately 12:10 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Michigan Avenue, a 42-year-old man was approached by two men, one of whom pulled out a gun and shot him in the finger, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was inside a residence in the 5900 block of West Rice at approximately 1:38 a.m. when he was shot in the left torso by a person firing shots outside. Police say the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but no further information was available.

In the 1500 block of South Ridgeway at approximately 2:17 a.m., a 29-year-old man was standing outside of a vehicle when a man walked up and shot him in the chest. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Friday –