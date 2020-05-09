1 Dead, at Least 4 Injured in Shootings Across Chicago

Chicago police say one person is dead and four others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

Chicago police responding to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 600 block of North Spaulding at approximately 10:43 p.m. discovered a 21-year-old man lying unresponsive on the street after suffering a gunshot wound to his neck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have been unable to find any witnesses to the shooting, and Area Four detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Friday –

Just before 11 p.m. in the first block of East 71st Street, a 19-year-old man was driving when a person in a passing silver SUV fired shots at him, striking him in the leg. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Saturday –