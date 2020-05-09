1 Dead, at Least 4 Injured in Shootings Across Chicago

Chicago police say one person is dead and four others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.
Chicago police responding to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 600 block of North Spaulding at approximately 10:43 p.m. discovered a 21-year-old man lying unresponsive on the street after suffering a gunshot wound to his neck.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have been unable to find any witnesses to the shooting, and Area Four detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Friday –
- Just before 11 p.m. in the first block of East 71st Street, a 19-year-old man was driving when a person in a passing silver SUV fired shots at him, striking him in the leg. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
Saturday –
- Two people were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 13200 block of South Riverdale at approximately 12:11 a.m. when a person opened fire, striking both victims. A 40-year-old woman was hit in the abdomen, and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 26-year-old man was hit in the elbow and refused medical attention at the scene.
- In the 900 block of West 51st Street at approximately 2:59 a.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter Alert found damage to cars and homes due to gunfire. Police also recovered shell casings and a gun. Later, a 34-year-old man walked into Northwestern University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle. Police determined he had been shot in the incident, but he refused to cooperate with authorities prior to his release from the hospital.