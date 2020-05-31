1 Dead, at Least 3 Wounded in Shootings in River North, Loop Saturday Night

At least four people were shot, one fatally, in the Loop and River North on Saturday night amid protests and looting in downtown Chicago.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed during an incident in the 100 block of West Hubbard in the city’s River North neighborhood.

At approximately 11 p.m., the man was walking on a sidewalk with another man when a third individual got out of his car and began a verbal altercation with the two men. After exchanging words, the man then began to beat one of the victims with a firearm. He then shot the 26-year-old in the chest before getting back into his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but police were unable to give an update on the condition of the second victim.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., two other individuals were shot on West Jackson in the Loop, according to police. The men were on a sidewalk when they heard shots and felt pain, and both were transported to the University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

An hour later, a 19-year-old man was critically hurt when he was shot in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to police. The teen was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot multiple times in the body, and he was later taken to Stroger Hospital.

No one is in custody in any of the shootings, and police are continuing to investigate.