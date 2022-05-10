1 Dead, at Least 4 Hurt in Back of the Yards Shooting

Officials say that one person is dead and at least four others were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, four people were transported to area hospitals after a shooting near the intersection of 48th Street and South Ada Street.

One of the individuals was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The other three, who were taken to several different hospitals, were all listed in red (serious-to-critical) condition, according to officials.

Chicago police say that there was a fifth victim, but have not provided updates on conditions.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chicago police are expected to provide an update on the shooting in coming hours.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.