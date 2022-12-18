1 Dead, at Least 3 Hurt in South Austin Crash Sunday Morning

A woman was killed and three other individuals were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s West Side Sunday morning.

According to police, at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred in the 5000 block of West Lake Street at approximately 2:38 a.m.

Officers responding to the scene located an unoccupied green sedan, which had suffered minor damage to its front end. No one was in that vehicle, according to police.

A second vehicle, a silver sedan, was found as well, with that vehicle sustaining heavier damage.

A woman who had been driving the vehicle was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Three other passengers in that vehicle were also taken to nearby hospitals, where all three were listed in serious condition, according to authorities.

Area Four detectives are investigating the crash, and no further details were immediately available.