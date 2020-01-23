1 Dead, at Least 2 Injured in Wrightwood Crash, CPD Says

A man is dead and at least two other people were injured after a single-car crash in the Wrightwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Investigators say a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling eastbound on 83nd Street at approximately 9:34 p.m. Tuesday when a rear tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The car went up and over a sidewalk, hit a light pole and then slammed into a tree.

An adult passenger, who has not been identified by authorities, died at the scene. A 15-year-old male passenger was listed in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center after suffering from internal injuries.

A 22 year-old man, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle, suffered facial injuries and is in fair condition.

Police are investigating and say it appears none of the victims had seat belts on at the time of the crash.