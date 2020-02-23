1 Dead, At Least 2 Injured in East Garfield Park Shooting

A 25-year-old man is dead and two other people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

According to authorities, three individuals were sitting in a car in the 600 block of North Troy Street at approximately 2:53 p.m. when two men walked up to the vehicle, pulled out weapons, and began shooting.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was pronounced a short time later at Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the arm and both legs, and is in stable condition at Mount Sinai. A 31-year-old woman was shot in the arm, and is in good condition at Mount Sinai.

No arrests have been made, and Area Central Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.