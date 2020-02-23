East Garfield Park

1 Dead, At Least 2 Injured in East Garfield Park Shooting

The three individuals were sitting in a car when two men walked up and started shooting, police said

A 25-year-old man is dead and two other people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

According to authorities, three individuals were sitting in a car in the 600 block of North Troy Street at approximately 2:53 p.m. when two men walked up to the vehicle, pulled out weapons, and began shooting.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was pronounced a short time later at Stroger Hospital, police said.

Local

south shore 1 hour ago

Neighborhood in Shock After Woman Shot, Killed in South Shore

CTA Red Line 1 hour ago

CTA Red Line Trains Rerouted Due to Person on Tracks

A 33-year-old man was shot in the arm and both legs, and is in stable condition at Mount Sinai. A 31-year-old woman was shot in the arm, and is in good condition at Mount Sinai.

No arrests have been made, and Area Central Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This article tagged under:

East Garfield ParkChicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us