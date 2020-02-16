1 Dead, at Least 18 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings

At least one person was killed and at least 18 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred in the 8000 block of South Paulina at approximately 3:39 p.m. Friday, police said.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area discovered a male lying in the street, having suffered gunshot wounds to his head and body. Police say the unidentified male was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, and he later died from his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate, and no suspect is in custody.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

Chicago police officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 5400 block of South State Street at approximately 2 p.m. found evidence of a shooting but no victim. Later, a 33-year-old man walked into the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was the victim from the State Street incident, but refused to cooperate with police.

In the 3100 block of West Filmore at approximately 7:49 p.m., a 7-year-old girl was handling a gun after finding it inside of a residence when it went off, striking an 11-year-old boy, police said. The boy was hit in the neck, and is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. Police believe the shooting was accidental.

A total of six people were shot inside of an apartment in the 6500 block of South King Drive at approximately 9:08 p.m., police said. Three of the victims, a 14-year-old girl, a 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, were all listed in critical condition at area hospitals. A 20-year-old man was shot in the face, chest and leg and was listed in serious condition. Two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, were in good condition at area hospitals. No suspects are in custody.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Forestville, a young boy was playing with a gun he found inside of a residence when it went off, striking two other children. An 8-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and hand, and a 12-year-old girl was grazed in the arm. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Saturday –

A 20-year-old man told police that he was riding in the back of a car in the 3200 block of West Columbus at approximately 3:25 a.m. when a gun being handled by another person in the car went off, striking the victim in the foot. Police said the man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, and is listed in good condition.

In the 600 block of North Ashland at approximately 4 a.m., a 29-year-old man was at a gas station when he began arguing with another individual. Shortly after the argument began gunfire rang out, striking the victim in the hip and arm, according to police. The man drove to the 900 block of South Ashland, then was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Just after noon in the 2400 block of South Troy, a 15-year-old boy was handling a firearm, which went off, according to police. A 14-year-old girl was hit by the gunfire, suffering a wound to her cheek. The teen boy is in police custody, and the girl is in fair condition at Cook County Hospital.

In the 400 block of East 113th Street at approximately 4:52 p.m., a 16-year-old male was shot while walking on the sidewalk, police said. An unknown offender inside a light-colored vehicle pulled up and fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place, two men were sitting in a vehicle when they were shot, police said. Both men, 33 years of age, were shot in the right arm, and both were taken to Mount Sinai, where they were listed in good condition.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 5500 block of West West End at approximately 11:18 p.m. discovered a 25-year-old man lying on the ground, police said. The man had been shot in the back, shoulder and abdomen, and is in critical condition at Loyola.

Sunday -