2 Dead, at Least 17 Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago Tuesday

Chicago police say two people are dead and at least 17 others have been hurt in shootings across the city Tuesday.
Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, a 27-year-old man was driving in the 3300 block of West Chicago when a person in a passing vehicle opened fire, striking the victim in the chest.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and Area One detectives say that the assailant fled the scene and is not in police custody at this time.
Local
In another fatal shooting at approximately 1:05 p.m., a 26-year-old man was sitting in a car in the 2000 block of East 70th Street when a person walked up to the vehicle and fired shots at him, striking him in the chest.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no suspect is in custody at this time.
In another shooting early Tuesday morning, a 23-year-old man had just entered the passenger side of a vehicle in the 2600 block of South Keeler when a person in a gray Ford sedan fired shots, striking the man twice in the neck and shoulder.
According to authorities, the man was rushed to Mount Sinai, where he is listed in critical condition.
Here are the rest of Tuesday’s shootings so far:
- Officers responding to a call in the 12200 block of South Lowe at approximately 12:38 a.m. found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. According to police, the man was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.
- At approximately 12:47 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 70th Place, a 25-year-old man was standing in an alley when he heard gunshots. He suffered a graze wound to his head from one of the shots, and is in good condition at Christ Hospital, according to police.
- In the 5900 block of South Wabash at approximately 1:11 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was walking when she became involved in a verbal altercation with another woman, according to police. The woman then pulled out a gun and began shooting, striking the victim in the torso and lower backside. She was in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- A 41-year-old man was walking in the 5600 block of South Ashland at approximately 2:40 a.m. when he was shot in the foot, according to police. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- In the 4100 block of South Rockwell at approximately 3:42 a.m., a 33-year-old man was driving a vehicle when he was shot in the chest and right arm, according to police. The man was taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition, police said.
- At approximately 5:57 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Monroe, a 32-year-old man was shot in the ankle, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition.
- A 33-year-old man got into a verbal altercation with another man when he was shot in the right calf, according to police. The incident occurred in the 1500 block of South Christiana, and the man was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
- In the 8400 block of South Honore at approximately 12:49 p.m., a 20-year-old man was inside of a home when shots rang out, striking him in the right thigh. The man is in good condition, according to police.
- At the same time in the 8500 block of South Damen, a 20-year-old man was in an alley when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his left leg. Police say the man saw a black car flee the scene, and he’s listed in good condition at Christ Hospital.
- At approximately 1:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street, a 21-year-old man was walking when a dark colored SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire, striking the man in the neck and shoulder. Police say the man was in good condition at Mount Sinai.
- Just after 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt, a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
- At approximately 3:25 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Normal, a 22-year-old man was walking when a person shot him in the right thigh. The man is in good condition at St. Bernard, according to police.
- In the 9900 block of South Halsted, a 22-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his back when someone began firing shots at him, according to police. The man is being uncooperative with the investigation, but is in good condition at an area hospital.
- Just after 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt, a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
- A 54-year-old man in the 9500 block of South Loomis was shot in the left leg at approximately 4:16 p.m., according to police. The man was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.
- In the 1000 block of West 107th Place at approximately 4:58 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in both arms. According to police, the man was taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.