2 Dead, at Least 17 Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago Tuesday

Chicago police say two people are dead and at least 17 others have been hurt in shootings across the city Tuesday.

Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, a 27-year-old man was driving in the 3300 block of West Chicago when a person in a passing vehicle opened fire, striking the victim in the chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and Area One detectives say that the assailant fled the scene and is not in police custody at this time.

In another fatal shooting at approximately 1:05 p.m., a 26-year-old man was sitting in a car in the 2000 block of East 70th Street when a person walked up to the vehicle and fired shots at him, striking him in the chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no suspect is in custody at this time.

In another shooting early Tuesday morning, a 23-year-old man had just entered the passenger side of a vehicle in the 2600 block of South Keeler when a person in a gray Ford sedan fired shots, striking the man twice in the neck and shoulder.

According to authorities, the man was rushed to Mount Sinai, where he is listed in critical condition.

Here are the rest of Tuesday’s shootings so far: