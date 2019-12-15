1 Dead, at Least 15 Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago

One person is dead and at least 15 others have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday in the 10800 block of South Hoxie, a 17-year-old boy was walking in an alley when he was approached by multiple men, who opened fire.

The boy was hit at least six times in the chest and twice in the neck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody, and Area South Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Another teen was shot just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South Rockwell, according to police. A 16-year-old girl was walking on a sidewalk when gunfire rang out, striking her in the head.

The girl was taken to Mount Sinai, where she’s listed in critical condition.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

A 23-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 4500 block of North Broadway at approximately 3:34 p.m. when he was shot in the thigh, police said. The man was taken to Weiss Hospital in stable condition.

-At approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of South Western Avenue, a 26-year-old man became engaged in a verbal altercation with another man. Police say the unidentified man pulled out a weapon and shot the victim, striking him in the head. The victim was taken to Stroger, where he’s listed in critical condition.

-In the 5200 block of South Halsted at approximately 5:15 p.m., two men were traveling in a vehicle when another car pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire. Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

-A 38-year-old man was standing in a vacant lot in the 6700 block of South May when two men walked up to him and opened fire. Police say the man was shot multiple times and is listed in critical condition at an area hospital. The gunmen took a pair of shoes from the victim.

Saturday –

-At approximately 1:57 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Madison, a 33-year-old man was driving when he was shot in the shoulder and back, police said. The man was uncooperative with police, and is listed in stable condition at Mount Sinai.

-In the 11800 block of South Vincennes just before 4 a.m., a 22-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle when a man in a passing black Dodge Charger fired shots at him, striking him in the leg. The man is in good condition, police said.

-Two people were in a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Blue Island at approximately 4:10 a.m. when a person in a passing white SUV fired shots. A 37-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her left hand, and a 32-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Both victims are in stable condition, police said.

-Just before 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Lake Street, a 25-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a person in a red sedan opened fire, striking him in the left foot. Police said the man is in stable condition.

-An 18-year-old man was walking in the 4100 block of West Wellington when shots were fired from a passing vehicle, police said. The man was shot in the left leg, and he was taken to Community First in stable condition.

-A 29-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 900 block of East 79th Street just before 10 p.m. when a person got out of a blue SUV and opened fire, striking him in the chest. The man drove himself to Jackson Park Hospital, and was listed in stable condition.

-Just before 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Wabash, a 25-year-old man was walking when a group of men announced a robbery. The victim turned and struggled with an armed man, who shot him in the right hand. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago in stable condition.

Sunday –

-In the 500 block of West 62nd Street, a 23-year-old woman was sleeping inside of a residence just before 2 a.m. when an unknown individual fired multiple shots into the home, police said. The woman was hit in the right ankle, and is in stable condition at an area hospital.