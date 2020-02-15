1 Dead, at Least 13 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings

At least one person was killed and at least 13 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred in the 8000 block of South Paulina at approximately 3:39 p.m. Friday, police said.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area discovered a male lying in the street, having suffered gunshot wounds to his head and body. Police say the unidentified male was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, and he later died from his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate, and no suspect is in custody.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

Chicago police officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 5400 block of South State Street at approximately 2 p.m. found evidence of a shooting but no victim. Later, a 33-year-old man walked into the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was the victim from the State Street incident, but refused to cooperate with police.

In the 3100 block of West Filmore at approximately 7:49 p.m., a 7-year-old girl was handling a gun after finding it inside of a residence when it went off, striking an 11-year-old boy, police said. The boy was hit in the neck, and is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. Police believe the shooting was accidental.

A total of six people were shot inside of an apartment in the 6500 block of South King Drive at approximately 9:08 p.m., police said. Three of the victims, a 14-year-old girl, a 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, were all listed in critical condition at area hospitals. A 20-year-old man was shot in the face, chest and leg and was listed in serious condition. Two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, were in good condition at area hospitals. No suspects are in custody.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Forestville, a young boy was playing with a gun he found inside of a residence when it went off, striking two other children. An 8-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and hand, and a 12-year-old girl was grazed in the arm. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Saturday –