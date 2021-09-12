1 Dead and 5 Hurt, Including Off-Duty Chicago Firefighter, in West Pullman Mass Shooting

One person is dead and five others, including an off-duty Chicago firefighter, were injured in a mass shooting on the city’s Far South Side Saturday night.

According to police, a group of people were heading outside to their cars in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue at approximately 9:39 p.m. when a person inside a vehicle opened fire.

A 42-year-old woman was shot twice in the arm and once in the armpit, and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A 32-year-old man, identified as an off-duty firefighter, was shot in the face, and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in critical condition.

According to CFD Spokesman Larry Langford, the firefighter is assigned to a firehouse on the city’s Far South Side.

Three other victims, including a 15-year-old girl, were transported to area hospitals following the shooting, and all three were listed in fair condition.

A sixth victim, a 31-year-old man, walked into Little Company of Mary Hospital after the shooting, and was listed in fair condition after suffering a graze wound to the head.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.