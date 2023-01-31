1 Dead After Car is Found Flipped Over, Submerged in Aurora Pond

Police in Aurora are investigating after a car overnight with one person inside was found submerged in a pond.

According to officials, Aurora police responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near South Eola Road and Autumn Grove Court. Upon arriving at the location, officers found a vehicle with a driver inside submerged in the pond of a community subdivision.

Photos and video from the scene show an upside-down car almost entirely submerged in icy water.

Emergency workers entered the water and pulled the person out, authorities said. Crews also worked to lift the car out of the pond.

The driver was then taken to nearby hospital and pronounced dead, officials say. No other details about the individual were released.

According to officials, the incident is under investigation.