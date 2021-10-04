Lincoln Park

1 Dead, 4 Injured in Lincoln Park High-Rise Apartment Building Fire

Four Chicago police officers were taken to an area hospital to be checked out by medical personnel, authorities said.

One person died and four others sustained injuries in a fire that broke out a Lincoln Park high-rise apartment building late Monday afternoon, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The incident was initially reported at approximately 4:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Lakeview Avenue near West Wrightwood Avenue. According to authorities, the fire and smoke were both caused by a pot of meat.

Four Chicago police officers were taken to an area hospital to be checked out following the response, authorities said.

One man was seriously injured and transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.

