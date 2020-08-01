1 Dead, 4 Hurt in Greater Grand Crossing Rollover Crash

A person was killed in a rollover crash after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop Friday near Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Officers pulled the male driver over for a minor traffic violation about 10:40 p.m. in the 400 block of West 76th Street, according to Chicago police. During the stop, he drove away “in an erratic manner.”

His vehicle hit two other vehicles moments later before flipping over, police said. The driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Four other people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries and for observation, police said.

The CPD Major Accidents Unit is investigating.