1 Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting on Chicago's South Side, Man Returned Fire

One person was killed and three injured after an individuals returned fire during a shooting Monday evening in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood, according to reports.

Police said two men were in a red Nissan Altima heading north in the 8400 block of South Cregier when two men on foot started firing shots at them at approximately 6:37 p.m.

According to police, the man in the passenger seat returned fire, striking the other two offenders in the leg and thigh.

Officials reported that a 21-year-old man was shot in the neck and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

One of the offenders, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the right thigh and taken to University of Chicago Hospital, police said. The other offender, another 18-year-old man, was shot in the left forearm and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

According to reports, the man who returned fire had a valid conceal carry license. The two 18-year-old men are currently being questioned by police.