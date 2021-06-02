1 Dead, 3 Injured in Lake Shore Drive Crash Involving 4 Cars

One person was killed and three others were injured early Wednesday in a Lake Shore Drive crash involving four cars in downtown Chicago, according to police.

The crash took place at around 12:20 a.m., authorities said. A black Chrysler 300 was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Lake Shore Drive approaching East Monroe Drive when the driver lost control and rear-ended a gray Toyota 4Runner also driving northbound, according to police.

The Chrysler then "slid sideways across all lanes of traffic" in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive just north of Monroe, where it hit a silver Nissan Altima and a black GMC Yukon, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatality and further details, including his age and identity, were not available.

The male passenger of the Chrysler was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities said the male driver of the Yukon sustained minor injuries, officials said, and was taken to Northwestern in stable condition, while the female passenger of that vehicle was taken to Stroger in critical condition.

The two male drivers of the Toyota and the Altima were not injured in the crash and refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.