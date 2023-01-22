1 Dead, 3 Injured After Vehicle Strikes Chicago Fire Truck on Stevenson Expressway

A motorist was killed and three passengers hurt when their vehicle struck a Chicago fire truck early Sunday on the Stevenson Expressway.

The fire crew was responding to a crash about 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at Pulaski Road when it was struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and died from her injuries, Chicago fire officials and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Three passengers, two men and a woman, were taken to the same hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

No further information was immediately available.