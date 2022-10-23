1 Dead, 3 Hurt After Car Strikes Bus Stop in Chatham: Police

A car crash killed one person and injured three others Sunday morning in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, officials said.

At approximately 11:18 a.m., a car struck a bus stop while traveling northbound on the 7900 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 57-year-old man died at the scene, police said. Two women, a 23-year-old and a 64-year-old, were taken to an area hospital, along with a man whose age was unknown.

Officials placed one person in custody, and charges are pending, police said.