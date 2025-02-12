1 dead, 3 hospitalized after Metra train strikes vehicle in South Chicago

One person was killed and three hospitalized after a Metra train crashed into a vehicle early Wednesday morning in South Chicago.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. where the Metra Electric line crosses 87th Street in South Chicago, according to a Metra spokesperson.

The conditions of the three people who were hospitalized were not immediately known, Metra said.

The train was transporting equipment and no passengers were onboard when the crash occurred, according to the rail agency.

The Chicago Police Department responded to the incident and remained on scene as of 5 a.m., blocking traffic at the intersection. Metra police are handling the investigation into the incident, however.

The tracks were cleared by 5 a.m. and there was no impact to service, according to a Metra spokesperson.