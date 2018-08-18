1 Dead, 22 Wounded in Chicago-Area Shootings Friday

At least 23 people were shot — one of them fatally — Friday in a series of shootings across Chicago over 24 hours.

A single shooting in the South Side Englewood neighborhood wounded seven people, including a 3-year-old boy.

Most of the group was on a sidewalk about 8 p.m. when shots rang out in the 1600 block of West 65th Street, according to Chicago police. The boy was shot in the left shin and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A 30-year-old man who was shot in the back showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Paramedics took four other men, ranging from age 26 to 30, to local hospitals, where they were treated for their gunshot wounds. Their conditions had stabilized.

A seventh person, a 38-year-old woman, was standing in a nearby backyard when a stray bullet grazed her in the left arm, police said. She was treated on the scene and released.

Friday’s only homicide happened in the Englewood neighborhood, police said. A 27-year-old man was shot in his chest and arm about 2:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Sangamon, according to police.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death. Police were conducting a homicide investigation.

The last shooting Friday wounded a 15-year-old boy in the West Englewood neighborhood. About 11:50 p.m., the teen was sitting inside a home in the 2000 block of West 68th Street when he gunfire outside, police said. A bullet went through a window and struck the boy in his chest. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Minutes earlier, two 19-year-old men were wounded in a shooting in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The men were traveling in a vehicle about 11:25 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Pulaski Road when someone inside a gray Jeep pulled up behind them and fired three shots, police said.

They were struck in their shoulders and backs and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions had stabilized, police said.

About 11 p.m., a man and woman were wounded in a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The two were standing near each other outside in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when shots rang out, according to police. Neither person saw the shooter.

The 23-year-old woman was struck twice in her leg and the 35-year-old man was shot once in his torso. Both of their conditions had stabilized at hospitals, according to police. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital and the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A man was wounded in a West Pullman neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side. The 23-year-old was walking down the street about 10:35 p.m. when someone walked up to him and shot him in the leg in the 11600 block of South Yale, police said. His condition stabilized at Metro South Medical Center in Blue Island.

About 9:45 p.m., a man was shot in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side. The 19-year-old was standing outside when he was shot in the leg in the 1300 block of East 75th Street, police said. His condition stabilized at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Earlier in the morning, a man was critically wounded in the Loop near the Chicago River in the second downtown shooting overnight. The shooting happened about 12:40 a.m. in the first block of East Wacker Drive, according to police.

A 34-year-old man was struck in his abdomen and took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The shooting happened minutes after a man was shot in a Streeterville parking garage. He was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Seven other people were wounded Friday in shootings throughout the city.

