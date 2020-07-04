1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Lake Shore Drive Shooting

A woman was killed and two men were wounded after a shooting on S. Lake Shore Drive Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The three victims were walking at the 3100 block of S. Lake Shore Drive at around 5:20 a.m. when approximately six men approached the female victim. Three or four of the men distracted the 34-year-old woman when two offenders pulled out weapons and began firing gunshots at the three victims, according to police

The female victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced on scene, police said.

The 26-year-old male victim sustained a gun shot wound to the right leg, thigh and torso. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center and his condition is unknown, police said.

The 32-year-old male victim sustained a graze wound to the left leg. He was transported to Northwestern in good condition, police said.

No offenders are in custody and Area 1 Detectives are investigating.