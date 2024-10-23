1 dead, 2 injured in Rogers Park shooting

One person is dead and at least two others are hurt after a shooting in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard, just steps from the CTA Red Line’s Howard stop.
Three men were standing on a sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and an individual inside opened fire, striking all three victims.
A 29-year-old man was shot in the neck, back and abdomen, and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A second victim, an 18-year-old, was shot in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A 20-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, and was listed in good condition at a nearby hospital, police said.
There are no suspects in custody, and CTA operations were not impacted by the shooting. An investigation remains underway.
