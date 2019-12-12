1 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Fleeing Traffic Stop Hits House

One person is dead and two others were injured when a car fleeing a traffic stop hit a house on Chicago's South Side.

According to police, the vehicle was spotted driving erratically in the city’s Fernwood neighborhood just after 7 p.m., and officers attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The vehicle fled from officers, and a short time later crashed into a home in the 10200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to authorities.

A police spokesman said that there were three individuals in the car, all of whom appeared to be juveniles. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two individuals were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

Four other people declined medical attention, and police say no one inside the home was injured.