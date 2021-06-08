1 Dead, 2 Hurt After Police Chase Ends in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Northwest Indiana

One person is dead and two others, including an Indiana sheriff's officer, were hospitalized after a police chase ended in a serious multi-vehicle crash in northwest Indiana, police said.

The St. John Police Department reported a police pursuit initially involving the nearby Dyer Police Department ended in a dramatic crash on U.S. 41 when the vehicle being chased collided with another car.

The chase started around 3:30 a.m. when Dyer police say an officer tried to stop a vehicle that had no license plate.

"The driver disregarded the officers [sic] attempts to pull him over and he continued to flee eastbound on U.S. Rt 30," the department said in a release.

The vehicle traveled south on U.S. 41 into St. John, where it rear-ended a southbound car near the 9700 block of U.S. 41 and then struck a Lake County Sheriff's officer's squad car.

The crash injured a Lake County Sheriff's officer heading to assist in the chase and the driver of the vehicle being chased was pronounced dead, police said. Another person was also injured in the accident.

"One of our officers heading to assist was injured when the car being pursued hit another vehicle," the Lake County Sheriff's office said in a statement. "That second vehicle hit our officer’s patrol car."

The officer was being treated for a broken wrist at a nearby hospital. The other motorist was also hospitalized and being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Crews were called to the scene around 3:40 a.m., shutting down the roadway to all traffic between 97th and 109th Avenues. By 9:40 a.m., police and fire crews were still at the scene and the roadway remained closed.