1 Dead, 2 Critically Wounded in Park Manor Shooting

A 30-year-old man was killed and two other people are in critical condition after a shooting in Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the individuals were sitting in a vehicle in the 7100 block of South State Street at approximately 2:15 p.m. when two men walked up to the vehicle and opened fire, striking all three victims.

The victims then drove the vehicle to the 6300 block of South King Drive, where it was discovered by Chicago police.

A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the right armpit, and is in critical condition at St. Bernard Hospital. A 21-year-old man was shot in the stomach and is in critical condition at the University of Chicago.

Police say that no suspects are in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.